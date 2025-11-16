Newcastle could sign a player they missed out on in the summer. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle had a busy summer in terms of signings, but there could be more to come when the transfer window re-opens in January. The British record sale of Alexander Isak to Liverpool means that PSR will not be a problem, and given their struggles so far this season, it is expected that additions will be sought.

One player that Newcastle tried to sign during the summer was James Trafford. The goalkeeper was heavily linked with a move to St James’ Park, but in the end, he re-joined Man City after they reached an agreement with Burnley. However, his time back in Manchester is not going well, as he has struggled for minutes since Gianluigi Donnarumma arrived from PSG.

Trafford is now said to be facing an uncertain future at Man City, and this has given Newcastle the chance to make up for their failed signing effort in the summer.

Newcastle re-open talks to sign James Trafford

According to TEAMtalk (via FootballFanCast), Newcastle are in talks with Trafford’s representatives, as they seek to bring in the 23-year-old when the winter transfer window opens at the start of January. And despite interest from the likes of Tottenham and West Ham, it is believed that the goalkeeper would prefer to join up with Eddie Howe’s squad.

Newcastle’s decision to move for Trafford during the summer is said to have given them the edge over the chasing pack at this stage. He is said to be desperate for a way out in January, given that he has ambitions of being named in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for next summer’s World Cup.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle are able to sign Trafford, but if so, it would leave them with him, Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale as senior goalkeepers.