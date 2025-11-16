Ruben Amorim after Man United's match against Nottingham Forest. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Man United could be busy in January, with there being a number of rumours regarding players who could sign or leave. As for the latter category, Joshua Zirkzee is a leading contender, given that he is said to be unhappy at Old Trafford.

Zirkzee has struggled for prominence this season, with the likes of Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount having played ahead of him in the striker position. This has led to strong speculation about his future, and although a departure appears likely, he could now be set to stay until the end of the season.

Joshua Zirkzee could be in line for return to Man United line-up

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has revealed that Zirkzee could be given increased minutes in the coming weeks, depending on how long Sesko is out of action.

“They’re waiting to find out the full extent of the injury sustained by Sesko in that draw Tottenham with the weekend. If it is a bad injury, maybe he opens the door for Zirkzee to get a regular run of games under him, because he’s been a bit unsettled this season.

“Obviously, if Sesko is sidelined for a considerable period of time, it might mean United decide to keep Zirkzee and he gets an extended run in the side. If he wants to move on, which has been suggested, it might force United into the transfer market to bring in a new option in January.

“No decision has been made just yet, they want to wait and see how serious that injury is. But this could be the chance for Zirkzee to make his mark on the Man United side if it turns out that Sesko is out injured for a while.”

It remains to be seen what happens with Zirkzee, but if Man United block any exit in January, he will have to stick around in Ruben Amorim’s squad until next summer.