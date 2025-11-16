Sources: Man United star’s Old Trafford future depends on his wage demands

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro’s future has increasingly become important ahead of the January transfer window, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

The Brazilian midfielder, who scored for his country in their 2-0 against Senegal on Saturday, is facing an uncertain future at the Premier League.

What once looked like a straightforward contract situation has now evolved into a complex balancing act involving finances, squad planning, player ambition, and heavy interest from abroad and within the Premier League.

Rúben Amorim, who has revitalised several senior figures since taking charge, remains adamant that Casemiro is a player he wants to keep.

Casemiro has been crucial to Man United this season

The Portuguese coach sees the Brazilian as a stabilising force in midfield, someone whose experience, composure, and professionalism set the tone for younger teammates.

Internally, Amorim has reiterated that Casemiro is “crucial” to maintaining structure, especially in high-pressure matches where his tactical intelligence continues to shine.

However, the final decision may be out of Amorim’s hands. Casemiro’s deal expires at the end of the season, and while United possess an option to extend it for a further year, the board is hesitant.

The club’s financial restructuring under INEOS has prioritised reducing the wage bill and moving away from the era of ageing stars on long-term, high-paying contracts.

Casemiro, currently one of the highest earners at Old Trafford, must accept a substantial wage reduction if he hopes to stay.

This hesitation has opened the door for outside interest. Saudi Arabian clubs, including Al-Nassr, are preparing enormous salary packages to lure the 33-year-old.

Midfielder has attracted attention from Premier League

MLS franchises have also entered the conversation, believing Casemiro’s global profile and elite pedigree could transform their midfield and marketing appeal.

Surprisingly, sources indicate that two Premier League sides are quietly monitoring his situation, waiting to see whether United trigger the extension or choose to let him walk.

Despite the noise, Casemiro’s preference is still to remain in Manchester. He enjoys the city, appreciates the club, and feels he has more to contribute under Amorim.

Yet the financial gulf between his current wages and what United are willing to offer complicates matters.

Report: Man United to battle La Liga giants for €85m-rated “tireless” midfielder