(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United invested heavily on attacking signings in the summer transfer window.

The signings of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko have added a new dimension to their attack this season.

Following the departure of Rasmus Hojlund and the demotion of Joshua Zirkzee, the Red Devils have added flair and goals to their attack, something that was missing last season.

The rebuild under the leadership of manager Ruben Amorim is set to continue since it is clear to see that the team still needs more reinforcements, particularly in the midfield position.

The Red Devils tried addressing that issue in the summer transfer window when they made their intention clear of signing Carlos Baleba from Brighton. However, due to his price tag, they decided to wait on the signing of a new midfielder.

Man United are looking to sign new midfielders

That could change next year as Man United have identified their top two transfer targets for next year and both of them are midfielders.

According to Daily Star, United have placed Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson at the top of their transfer wish list.

Anderson has impressed some of the top clubs in England and his ability to play as a defensive midfielder as well as an attacking midfielder is something that has impressed United.

His brilliant performances for Nottingham Forest have also earned him a place in the England setup.

Anderson, at the moment, is expected to be a part of England’s World Cup squad next year under Thomas Tuchel.

Red Devils remain interested in Baleba

The other name on the United transfer wish list is Baleba. Even though Brighton played hard ball over selling him this year, they could be forced to sell him if the offer is right and the player pushed for a move away from the club.

With Casemiro facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford due to his contract situation, United are looking for reinforcements in the midfield who can help the club in defense as well as going forward.

It remains to be seen if they can manage to sign both of them. What is certain is that Anderson is highly rated by a lot of clubs and signing him would be a mountain to climb for them.

Sources: Man United star’s Old Trafford future depends on his wage demands