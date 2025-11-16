Man United are hopeful of a signing or two in January. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Man United have had an up-and-down season so far, and in order to gain consistency, they are looking to make a signing or two in January. Midfield is one area that is to be addressed, with one of the club’s targets being Conor Gallagher.

Gallagher has struggled for prominence at Atletico Madrid over the last few months, and with the World Cup taking place next summer, he needs to play regularly in order to have a good chance of being selected in Thomas Tuchel’s squad. In order for this to happen, a move to Man United could be the best solution for all parties.

Conor Gallagher earmarked as ideal signing for Man United

As per UtdDistrict, former Man United player Paul Parker made it clear that Gallagher is the ideal signing to be made when the transfer window re-opens in January.

“I think you can’t rush it, you can’t just go and get a big clump of players. If you’re looking to take it forward slowly and you want to do something, you have to have something in the back end that you look to build on, you look to build on with that person coming in on loan, or you see you get someone on loan who does well, you get that calibre of player to come in, get it cemented in, then Conor is the one.

“He’s the one player I think they need. One player who plays a lot of football, doesn’t get injured often, and is willing to play. I’ve watched him many a times when he was at Palace and when he was at Chelsea and every time you see him grimacing, the lad wants to play games of football. If he doesn’t play, it’s a good reason. Even if he’s had a knock, he wants to play football. And I know that if he comes to Manchester United, that would be the cherry on the top.”

It remains to be seen whether Man United go for Gallagher in January, but if he does sign, it would certainly be an excellent addition to Ruben Amorim’s squad.