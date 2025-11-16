Newcastle United exit increasing likely for defender in January window

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Fabian Schär’s long and successful spell at Newcastle United could be entering its final chapter, with fresh reports from Sky Germany indicating that the Switzerland international is attracting concrete interest from multiple Bundesliga sides ahead of the January transfer window.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Newcastle may now be prepared to sanction a mid-season sale to avoid losing him for nothing in June.

Schär, 33, has been a key figure in Eddie Howe’s defensive setup during Newcastle’s climb back toward European contention, offering experience, composure on the ball, and a reliable presence.

The Swiss centre-back has made over 200 appearances for the club, becoming one of the most trusted members of the squad and a quiet leader in the dressing room.

Newcastle United are open to Fabian Schär sale

However, despite his professionalism and consistent performances, Newcastle’s long-term plans appear to be shifting.

With the club looking to refresh its defensive core and reduce the overall age profile of the squad, sources claim that an extension for Schär is unlikely to be offered.

The Magpies are already exploring younger alternatives, with reports linking them to centre-backs across the Premier League and Europe.

Bundesliga clubs, particularly teams seeking experienced defenders capable of stepping in immediately, have emerged as the main contenders for his signature.

Defender is wanted by Bundesliga clubs

Schär previously enjoyed a strong spell in Germany with Hoffenheim, and his style of play remains well suited to the Bundesliga.

Sky Germany reports that several clubs have enquired about his availability, recognising the opportunity to secure a seasoned international defender at a cut-price fee in January.

For Schär himself, the prospect of returning to Germany may be appealing, especially if it guarantees regular football during the final years of his career.

He remains a fixture for the Swiss national team and will be eager to maintain his form ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

