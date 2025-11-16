Nuno wants his West Ham squad addressed in January. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

West Ham are expected to be busy in January, as they seek to add much-needed signings to Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad. The Portuguese will have his say in the process, and he wants to be reunited with one of his former players at the London Stadium.

Aside from Jarrod Bowen, West Ham have struggled in attack, so it is expected that the club’s sporting department will address the forward areas. An injection of pace could come, which is where Adama Traore would be ideal – especially as the Spanish winger has previously worked under Nuno at Wolves.

Adama Traore could be reunited with Nuno at West Ham

In recent weeks, West Ham have been linked with a January move for Traore, and as per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has confirmed that there is a genuine interest in the Fulham player.

“I’m sure it’s something that Nuno would probably like to explore. Traore probably enjoyed his best spell of form under Nuno at Wolves between 2018 and 2021. I think there’s admiration from both. So, potentially there could be interest in a reunion between the pair at West Ham.

“We know West Ham probably will be busy in the January market to try and improve their squad. They do lack a bit of pace in that side as well. So Traore would definitely go a long way to solving that as well and he is coming to the end of his contract at the end of the season.”

It will be interesting to see whether West Ham are able to prise Traore away from Fulham, where he has been a regular starter for much of the season. They will be keen to avoid spending much of a deal, given that other areas of Nuno’s squad also need to be addressed.