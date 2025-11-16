Sir Alex Ferguson calls Man United summer signing “outstanding”

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson has praised summer signing Senne Lammens and claimed that the signs are good under manager Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese manager joined the Red Devils last year and he has endured a difficult time at Old Trafford.

United finished 15th in the league last season but they reached the Europa League final, only to lose to Premier League rivals Tottenham.

This season, after a poor start, they have managed to turn it around and they are currently on a five match unbeaten run.

With wins over Chelsea and Liverpool already this season, Amorim has shown that he can compete with the top teams in England.

Man United summer signings have boosted morale

Summer signings Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko have made an instant impact at the club but it is the signing of goalkeeper Lammens that has impressed Ferguson the most.

“Well, they are, the signs… the manager has had some good signs,” Ferguson told RTV Raceday, as reported by Football365.

“Particularly the goalkeeper has been outstanding, he’s only played three or four games and he’s looking really good.

“Of course, Mbeumo and Cunha, the new players from Wolves and Brentford, they’ve added to it. I hope the manager gets a bit of success because at United you need to have success. The signs are getting better.

“I think back-to-back wins is something teams like United should always expect.

“But having gone through a cycle where the improvement has to come by waiting and being patient, they are enjoying it now.”

Lammens has been a revelation this season

Lammens has made five Premier League appearances for the club so far and since replacing Altay Bayindir in the starting line up, he has managed to provide stability to a position that was a huge cause of concern for United.

Last season, the poor performances of Andre Onana were harming the team’s balance but this season, Lammens has shown maturity between the posts, something that has been missing at the club for a long time.

Lammens has shown authority and consistency, showing what United were missing with Onana.

The goalkeeper has given them a good base to build on and Amorim is now eyeing additions in the midfield next year.

