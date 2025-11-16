Sunderland and Wolves are set to compete for a key signing. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sunderland and Wolves have had contrasting starts to the Premier League season, but they could now go head-to-head in the transfer market as both clubs seek to improve their respective squads in January.

Sunderland currently sit inside the top four, and signings in January would help their case for a top-half finish – which would be a huge success for Regis Le Bris’ side. As for Wolves, they are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table with only two points in 11 matches, so they need new faces for inspiration to avoid relegation to the Championship.

Both clubs see the signing of a striker as necessary, so it is no surprise that they have set their sights on the same player.

Sunderland and Wolves seek €20m Gonzalo Garcia deal

According to Fichajes (via Sunderland Echo), Sunderland and Wolves are among the clubs interested in signing Gonzalo Garcia, who has also been linked with Aston Villa of late. The 21-year-old has struggled for playing time at Real Madrid this season, so it cannot be ruled out that he seeks a winter move to the Premier League in order to continue his development.

It’s reported that Sunderland and Wolves would each be willing to pay €20m (£17.6m) to sign Gonzalo, who rose to stardom in the summer with four goals during the 2025 Club World Cup. Real Madrid are said to be considering whether to accept any offers for the young striker, who is behind Kylian Mbappe and Endrick in the Bernabeu pecking order.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid allow Gonzalo to leave, and if so, whether he ends up at either Sunderland or Wolves. Both clubs would represent a good opportunity for regular football, which is something that he needs at his age.