West Ham striker rejects move to Premier League rivals

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

According to TEAMtalk, West Ham United striker Niclas Fullkrug is not interested in a move to another Premier League club.

The German striker joined the Hammers last year in the summer transfer window for a fee of £27million.

However, his move to the Premier League has not turned out how he expected.

The 32-year-old attacker has played 27 times for the club and has only managed to score three goals for them.

Fullkrug has been reportedly given the green light by West Ham to leave the club in the January transfer window after his underwhelming spell at the club.

Niclas Fullkrug wants Premier League exit

The former Borussia Dortmund attacker has now decided that he wants a move away from the Premier League.

The attacker has been linked with a move to Fulham but he has decided not to join them or any other Premier League if his West Ham spell is over next year.

The German striker has regrets over his move to the Hammers and the Premier League and now he wants to join a club where he can rediscover his goal scoring form.

Wolfsburg and Hamburg have been mentioned in the report as the two clubs who are interested in bringing the striker back to the Bundesliga.

West Ham striker has flopped at the club

What seemed like a promising move for the Hammers has now turned into a nightmare for the club, as well as the player.

There is a possibility that Fullkrug could be involved in a swap deal to bring AC Milan striker Santiago Gimenez to the Hammers.

Along with the German striker, Guido Rodriguez is another West Ham star who could be heading out of the club in the upcoming January transfer window.

