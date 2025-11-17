Arsenal lock horns with Man United and Aston Villa to sign midfield prodigy

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

A fierce transfer battle is brewing across Europe, with Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Manchester United all accelerating their pursuit of Olympiakos sensation Christos Mouzakitis, according to renowned transfer reporter Nicolo Schira.

The 18-year-old midfielder has quickly transformed from a promising talent into one of Europe’s most sought-after young stars, and the bidding war is only just beginning.

Mouzakitis has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the past year, becoming a key figure for Olympiakos despite his age.

His combination of composure, ball-carrying ability, and tactical maturity has already earned him seven senior caps for the Greece national team, a remarkable feat for a teenager in one of Europe’s more physically demanding leagues.

Christos Mouzakitis has impressed Premier League clubs

Scouts from England, Italy, and Germany have frequently been spotted at Olympiakos games, but it is understood that Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Manchester United are the three clubs pushing hardest for a deal.

Mikel Arteta is reportedly a huge admirer of Mouzakitis’ technical profile. With Arsenal always looking for the best young talent in the world, the Gunners have identified Mouzakitis as their target.

The Gunners are keen to secure a young midfielder who can play as both a No. 6 and an advanced No. 8.

Sources in Greece suggest Arsenal have scouted Mouzakitis over ten times this season, impressed by his passing range and impressive work off the ball.

Arsenal face competition from Napoli

Outside the Premier League, Napoli are monitoring the situation closely. The Serie A outfit have a strong track record of developing young midfielders, and believe Mouzakitis could become a future starter in their system.

However, Napoli are expected to struggle financially to compete directly with English clubs should a bidding war break out.

Olympiakos are aware of the growing interest and have placed a €30 million valuation on their prized midfielder.

Sources: Arsenal & Chelsea get major boost as attacker’s contract talks have stalled