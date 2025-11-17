Ibrahima Konate is yet to sign a new Liverpool contract. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

In six weeks’ time, Liverpool could be left powerless to stop Ibrahima Konate leaving Anfield as a free agent. The powerful defender is out of contract at the end of the season, and he has been linked with a number of top clubs across Europe – most notably, Real Madrid.

Liverpool are aware that time is running out in their efforts to tie Konate down to a new contract, as they seek to avoid a repeat of the Trent Alexander-Arnold situation from 12 months ago. This is why they have now played their final hand in this long-running saga.

Liverpool make final move in Ibrahima Konate contract saga

As per Sky Sport, Sacha Tavolieri has confirmed that Liverpool have presented their final contract offer to Ibrahima Konate, as exclusively broken by CaughtOffside a few days ago.

“It’s a final offer. At Liverpool, Ibrahima Konaté’s situation is now clear: the proposal currently on the table will be the last one proposed by the Reds who believe they have been very generous with the Frenchman, who has made many calls to Real Madrid in recent months… still flirting with the rock of the France team.

“If Konaté accepts the proposed terms, he will become one of the highest paid players in the squad led by Arne Slot, a sign of the total confidence placed in him. More than ever, the Frenchman must make a choice: accept what he has or wait to get what he has always wanted to have, which is the chance to play for the Merengues.”

Should Liverpool break the bank to keep Konate?

There is no doubt that Konate has been disappointing this season, but at the peak of his powers, he is one of the best central defenders in the Premier League. It does make sense for Liverpool to push hard to avoid losing him, especially when they would not be entitled to a transfer fee.