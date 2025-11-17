Newcastle could welcome back a familiar face in the coming weeks. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle will hope that they can use the international break to kickstart their season, which has been disappointing up until now. Eddie Howe’s side sit 14th in the Premier League standings, and only two points away from the relegation zone after 11 matches played.

The international break should allow Newcastle to reset after a difficult few weeks on the domestic front, and it has also seen one of their former players return to Tyneside: Matty Longstaff. The midfielder, younger brother of now-Leeds star Sean, has been playing for CF Montreal since the summer, but after a disappointing 28th place finish in the MLS, he has now returned home for the off-season.

Matty Longstaff returns to Newcastle as his MLS season ends

As per Geordie Boot Boys, Longstaff has been working with NE Coaching Co. for some extra training, as he seeks to keep himself ticking over before the 2026 MLS season kicks off after the new year. He has followed in the footsteps of another former Newcastle player in Jonjo Shelvey by joining the programme.

Longstaff left Newcastle in the summer of 2023 when his contract expired, and having initially joined Toronto FC before the start of the 2024 MLS season, he was involved in a player swap a few months ago. During his time back home, it’s likely that he will take in matches involving Eddie Howe’s side.

Newcastle need to get back on track as soon as possible

The first of those matches that Newcastle will play is this weekend against Man City. St James’ Park has provided home comforts for the Magpies, so a positive result could inspire them to go on a lengthy unbeaten run, which would help them climb up the Premier League table in the coming weeks.