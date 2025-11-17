Arne Slot would be reunited with a familiar face in January. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool may have spent over £400m in the summer, but their squad depth has been called into question in recent weeks. As such, they are considering bringing in another player in January, which would help their chances of saving their season.

Right wing is an area where Liverpool have had issues, with Mohamed Salah struggling to reach the heights of last season. Competition is sure to be sought in 2026, and in January, Harvey Elliott could arrive back at Anfield to help with that.

Liverpool consider recalling Harvey Elliot from Aston Villa loan

Elliott has had a difficult time on loan at Aston Villa, and according to Pete O’Rourke (via Football Insider), there is a chance that he returns to Liverpool.

“There’s a possibility he could go back in January. I’m sure like most of these loan deals, there will be a break clause in it for both clubs to reassess it.

“It’s pretty clear that this loan move is not going to plan for Harvey Elliott or Aston Villa right now. It’s not ideal for Villa, it’s not ideal for Liverpool and it’s definitely not ideal for Harvey Elliott who went to Villa in search of regular minutes. This sort of boosted his aspirations of trying to break into England’s squad, which looks further and further away now with his lack of action for Villa. I’m sure both clubs will look at it.

“Obviously there’s rumours, there’s obligation in the contract that it becomes a permanent deal if he makes 10 appearances. He’s only made five so far and it does seem that he’s well down the pecking order in Unai Emery’s plan. So Liverpool could potentially recall him and involve him in Arne Slot’s plans for the second half of the season.”

Elliott is an ideal player for Liverpool’s squad

As has been shown in recent years, Elliot is a fantastic squad player for any team to have. Liverpool will surely be better with him available, especially as he can cover in midfielder and on the right wing.