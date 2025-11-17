Liverpool, Arsenal & Man United set to be offered chance to sign 29-year-old striker

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy could be on the move once again, with TEAMtalk reporting that the prolific 29-year-old is preparing to explore his options ahead of the January transfer window.

Guirassy is attracting enormous attention due to a release clause in his contract — one that European giants are already lining up to trigger.

Guirassy has established himself as one of Europe’s most reliable finishers across the past two seasons.

The striker has scored seven goals in 15 appearances in all competitions this season.

He scored 38 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions last season.

Serhou Guirassy has a release clause in his contract

With a modest release clause expected to be activated in January, clubs at the very top of the Premier League food chain are being contacted about a potential deal.

TEAMtalk names Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United among the clubs who could be offered the chance to sign Guirassy.

Liverpool are exploring depth behind Alexander Isak as the Swede continues to struggle with fitness.

Arsenal remain in the market for a clinical, experienced striker to compete with Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz. Although, it is clear that Viktor Gyokeres remains their starting striker.

Manchester City want more rotational depth behind Erling Haaland in what is expected to be a long, demanding season.

Chelsea are looking to solve their long-standing centre-forward problem and see Guirassy as a short-term but guaranteed-goals option.

Man United’s interest, however, is complicated. While the Red Devils appreciate Guirassy’s ability and experience, their level of involvement in the race will depend entirely on how signing him would affect Benjamin Sesko’s development and minutes.

The Slovenian striker joined the Red Devils only in the summer transfer window and signing a new attacker may harm his development.

Liverpool, Man United, Arsenal face competition from Saudi

Adding further intrigue, transfer expert Nicolo Schira reports that Guirassy has a lucrative offer waiting for him outside Europe.

A Saudi Arabian club is said to be “ready” to present a three-year contract worth €20 million per season, a staggering €60 million total package.

While such an offer may tempt many players, Guirassy is believed to still prefer competing in Europe’s top leagues.

