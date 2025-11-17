Liverpool join top European clubs in the race to sign Dutch sensation

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool are preparing to enter the battle for one of Europe’s most sought-after young midfielders, Kees Smit, with multiple reports in the Netherlands suggesting the Reds are ready to accelerate their interest ahead of the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old AZ Alkmaar sensation has rapidly emerged as one of the brightest talents in Dutch football, and according to Soccer News, he is already being closely tracked by elite clubs including Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Newcastle United.

Now, with Arne Slot pushing for midfield reinforcements, Liverpool are positioning themselves as serious contenders for the teenager’s signature.

Kees Smit is attracting attention from top clubs

Smit’s rise has been nothing short of spectacular. He first came to prominence during AZ Alkmaar’s historic UEFA Youth League triumph in 2023, a campaign in which he played a crucial role and earned recognition for his tactical intelligence and maturity.

His development skyrocketed further during the 2024 Under-19 European Championship, where he not only helped the Netherlands lift the trophy but also claimed both the Golden Boot and the Player of the Tournament awards, an incredibly rare double for a midfielder.

These achievements have placed him firmly on the radar of Europe’s biggest clubs. Even Dutch national team manager Ronald Koeman has joined the praise, publicly comparing Smit’s profile and style to Barcelona’s Pedri.

Sources close to Liverpool say the Reds have been scouting Smit for months, and Slot, familiar with the Eredivisie talent pool, believes Smit has the technical security, intelligence and work ethic ideal for a Premier League transition.

Smit is believed to be interested in a move that allows him to compete at the highest level, and the opportunity to join a club of Liverpool’s stature could prove decisive.

Liverpool find price tag of Dutch midfielder Smit

AZ Alkmaar know they possess a generational talent and are preparing to negotiate accordingly. Reports suggest the Dutch club will demand a fee higher than their current record sale of €25 million, the price AC Milan paid for Tijjani Reijnders in 2023.

A fee in the region of €30-35 million is expected, although that number could rise if bidding intensifies between the interested giants.

Smit is on the verge of a major move, and Liverpool are now front-and-centre in a race that will dominate headlines next year.

