Man City ready to break the bank with €100 million offer for Real Madrid star

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Manchester City are preparing one of the most ambitious transfer moves as Pep Guardiola pushes for the signing of Real Madrid’s Turkish wonderkid Arda Güler, according to Fichajes.

The 20-year-old has emerged as one of the breakout stars of the season, thriving in a more central role under Xabi Alonso and rapidly becoming one of the most exciting young midfielders in European football.

Since joining Real Madrid in 2023 from Fenerbahçe, Güler’s progress has been steady but explosive. Initially viewed as a long-term project, his transformation in the current campaign has catapulted him into the spotlight.

Arda Guler has been a huge hit at Real Madrid

Alonso’s decision to deploy him in midfield rather than out wide has unlocked an entirely new dimension to his game.

Güler now plays with remarkable maturity for his age, dictating tempo, linking play, and consistently producing key passes in the final third.

His Champions League displays have also drawn praise, with scouts noting his elite first touch, composure, and ability to break lines under pressure.

Guardiola has reportedly made Arda Güler a top priority, viewing him as a future leader of City’s midfield.

Guardiola is looking for a new creative conductor after the departure of Kevin De Bruyne, someone who can control the rhythm of matches and thrive in tight spaces.

Sources close to City say that Guardiola believes Güler possesses the exact combination of intelligence, technical excellence and versatility his system demands.

City are ready to spend €100 million to secure the Turkish star, a fee that would make Güler one of the most expensive under-21 players in football history.

Man City may struggle to sign the Turkey international

Despite City’s massive bid, Real Madrid’s position is firm, Güler is untouchable.

Los Blancos see Güler as a cornerstone of their future midfield, alongside Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga. Club officials believe he has only shown a fraction of his potential and expect his value to skyrocket in the coming seasons.

President Florentino Pérez is said to be a huge admirer of Güler and views him as a generational talent.

If City intend to land the Turkish jewel, they may need more than money, they’ll need patience, persuasion, and a major shift in Madrid’s stance.

Man City star would relish chance to join Newcastle in January