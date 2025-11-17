Joao Gomes is wanted by Man United. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Man United are looking to sign a new defensive midfielder in 2026, and they have drawn up several targets in recent weeks. The likes of Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson are on there, and the same can be said for Joao Gomes.

Gomes, who joined Wolves just under three years ago from Flamengo, has taken well to Premier League football, although he has struggled to stand out this season in a side that currently sits bottom of the table. Nevertheless, he is still appreciated by Old Trafford officials, who see him as a candidate for next summer.

Man United unlikely to sign Joao Gomes for reduced price

Man United will need to hope that Wolves get relegated at the end of the season, as Pete O’Rourke (via Football Insider) has revealed that Gomes will be very expensive next summer, due to the fact that he has a number of years remaining on his contract at Molineux.

“There’s a long list of midfielder that Man United are being linked with, and Joao Gomes is the latest name to be added to that list. Again, Premier League proven as well, which is a key thing for Man United in their transfer policy right now.

“The problem for Man United probably is that he signed a new contract not too long ago as well to keep him at Wolves until 2030. So Wolves will be demanding a decent fee for the Brazilian if they were to sell him.

“He’s an energetic midfielder with Premier League experience and can play in a double pivot midfield which Ruben Amorim likes as well. He’s a player United are well aware of and they’ll keep tabs on the situation. As I said, if Wolves do suffer relegation from the Premier League, it could make a deal easier to do due to price tag and obviously the player looking to play at the highest level possible.”

Is Gomes the ideal candidate for Man United’s midfield vacancy?

Gomes would be a good fit for Man United, in that he is comfortable playing in a midfield two – which he has done on numerous occasions this season. And considering that Baleba and Anderson could be much more expensive – especially if Wolves are relegated – he may be the perfect player to seek next summer.