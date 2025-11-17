Man United dealt blow to chances of signing Premier League midfielder

Manchester United FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by
Joao Gomes is wanted by Man United. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Man United are looking to sign a new defensive midfielder in 2026, and they have drawn up several targets in recent weeks. The likes of Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson are on there, and the same can be said for Joao Gomes.

Gomes, who joined Wolves just under three years ago from Flamengo, has taken well to Premier League football, although he has struggled to stand out this season in a side that currently sits bottom of the table. Nevertheless, he is still appreciated by Old Trafford officials, who see him as a candidate for next summer.

Man United unlikely to sign Joao Gomes for reduced price

Joao Gomes celebrates a goal for Wolves
Joao Gomes celebrates a goal for Wolves last season. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Man United will need to hope that Wolves get relegated at the end of the season, as Pete O’Rourke (via Football Insider) has revealed that Gomes will be very expensive next summer, due to the fact that he has a number of years remaining on his contract at Molineux.

“There’s a long list of midfielder that Man United are being linked with, and Joao Gomes is the latest name to be added to that list. Again, Premier League proven as well, which is a key thing for Man United in their transfer policy right now.

“The problem for Man United probably is that he signed a new contract not too long ago as well to keep him at Wolves until 2030. So Wolves will be demanding a decent fee for the Brazilian if they were to sell him.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle United breaking news
Newcastle close to agree deal with 6ft 4in Dutch ace
Man United breaking news
Report: Man United green light January exit, price decided for outgoing star
Pep Guardiola with Manchester City at the Club World Cup
Man City ready to break the bank with €100 million offer for Real Madrid star

“He’s an energetic midfielder with Premier League experience and can play in a double pivot midfield which Ruben Amorim likes as well. He’s a player United are well aware of and they’ll keep tabs on the situation. As I said, if Wolves do suffer relegation from the Premier League, it could make a deal easier to do due to price tag and obviously the player looking to play at the highest level possible.”

Is Gomes the ideal candidate for Man United’s midfield vacancy?

Gomes would be a good fit for Man United, in that he is comfortable playing in a midfield two – which he has done on numerous occasions this season. And considering that Baleba and Anderson could be much more expensive – especially if Wolves are relegated – he may be the perfect player to seek next summer.

More Stories Joao Gomes

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *