Ruben Amorim has been called out for giving fewer minutes to Harry Maguire. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Man United are having a better season this time around, although Ruben Amorim’s management is still under scrutiny. On this occasion, his handling of Harry Maguire has been questioned, and it comes at a time when the towering defender is set to decide his Old Trafford future.

Maguire is out of contract at the end of the season, and although Man United want him to stay, he may considering leaving in order to be a regular starter elsewhere – considering that he has been benched for all but four matches in the Premier League.

Harry Maguire could leave Man United due to squad player role

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has backed Maguire to seek a more prominent role away from Man United, as he took aim at Amorim’s management of the centre-back.

“I have to laugh really, it’s almost becoming a joke. We’ve seen it in plenty of games this season, when things are getting tough for Man United, what does he do? He turns to the bench, and brings on Harry Maguire to sure things up at the back.

“Now that’s fine, I have no issue with making defensive changes if you’re trying to hang on to a result. The problem is, if you think ‘we need to be more solid, let’s bring on Maguire’, it just begs the question about why he isn’t starting games in the first place.

“Amorim thinks Maguire’s good enough to make a difference to the team when they’re struggling, so why not play him from the start? That obviously then has an impact on his future, because why would he want to stick around if they’re not recognising his value to the team?

“He’s more than good enough to start regularly at this level, and he knows that, so I think he’ll be considering his future and what other options he might have. When he comes to the end of his contract, if it’s a choice between being a bit-part player at United and a regular player somewhere else, it’s definitely going to be a big decision.”

Should Harry Maguire leave Man United at the end of the season?

Maguire had a difficult first few years at Man United, but he has now become a very dependable figure. He is an excellent player to have in a squad, but it would be no surprise if he wants to be a starter in the final years of his career. As such, a departure next summer cannot be ruled out.