Man United have been given hope of a January signing. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Man United are expected to explore the possibility of a new signing or two when the transfer window opens in January, and one of the players that could arrive at Old Trafford is Conor Gallagher.

In recent weeks, Man United have stepped up their interest in Gallagher, who has struggled for prominence at Atletico Madrid this season. He’s made just four starts for the La Liga giants, and on only one occasions has he played 90 minutes.

Conor Gallagher admission gives Man United hope of transfer

Gallagher has not confirmed that he is not happy about his situation at Atletico, as per comments to Diario AS (via Football España). However, he also made it clear that he is not actively seeking a move in January, with his aim being to work his way back into Diego Simeone’s plans.

“I’m not satisfied. I don’t think anyone will be if they don’t play as much as they would like, but I will continue to work very hard to, whenever I have the opportunity, help the team and hopefully more opportunities will come to be a starter.

“I’m very happy here. My goal is to win titles with Atleti and I want to have a bigger role in the team. And, as I said, I’m going to continue working to the maximum to play more minutes and be able to help the team.”

Should Man United sign Conor Gallagher in January?

It makes sense for Gallagher to seek a move away from Atletico, especially considering that he needs to play regularly in order to have a chance of being named in the England squad for next summer’s World Cup. Man United would certainly give him more of a platform, even if he is not a guaranteed starter.