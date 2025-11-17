Man United and Tottenham among clubs monitoring striker in his final year of contract

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The future of Dusan Vlahović is hurtling toward a crossroads, with Gazzetta dello Sport reporting that five of Europe’s biggest clubs are keeping a close and watchful eye on the Serbian striker as his Juventus contract situation becomes increasingly uncertain.

The 25-year-old forward, widely regarded as one of the most complete strikers in Serie A, is now just weeks away from entering the final six months of his deal, a critical threshold that will legally allow him to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside Italy.

A number of top clubs are closely monitoring the striker ahead of potentially making a move for him next year.

Man United and Tottenham monitoring Dusan Vlahovic

Premier League clubs Manchester United and Tottenham are joined by Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid in the race to sign the Juventus striker.

Juventus have made little to no progress in negotiations to extend Vlahović’s deal.

The Bianconeri rate the striker highly, but they cannot continue paying his €12 million-a-year salary under their current financial strategy. Their proposal? A long-term contract on reduced terms.

However, sources in Italy indicate that Vlahović’s camp are not enthusiastic about a pay cut, especially with multiple top clubs prepared to offer both competitive wages and a starring role.

The real drama is set to begin in less than two months, when Vlahović officially reaches the six-months-remaining mark.

From that moment, he will be free to negotiate with foreign clubs, giving Barcelona, Bayern, Man United and others a huge opening.

Juventus have a big decision to make

Juventus must now decide between selling him in January or risk losing him for free in the summer transfer window.

Despite Juventus’ ups-and-downs this season, the Serbian international has been one of the few consistent performers, keeping his reputation intact across Europe.

The striker has scored six goals in 16 appearances for the Italian side in all competitions.

Man United still lack a guaranteed 20-goal striker and view Vlahović as a potential marquee signing, despite signing Benjamin Sesko in the summer transfer window this year.

Are they going to sign another striker when their midfield needs urgent attention? Ruben Amorim and the recruitment team at Old Trafford has some big decisions to make.

