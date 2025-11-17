(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are moving in fast to beat Liverpool to the signing of Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton.

That is according to a reliable transfer insider, who has been first to some of the biggest transfers since the summer.

Manchester United submit bid for Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton

Breaking the news on X, the insider revealed that as per his sources inside Manchester United, the club have submitted a bid for Wharton.

It’s said that Ruben Amorim loves the midfielder and is confident that he can sell the project to the player before Liverpool make contact with the 21-year-old.

Exclusive direct quote from our @ManUtd source ?? ??My contact at the club are telling me that ??? ??? ???? ????????? ??? ???? ???????. Ruben Amorim loves the player and believes he can sell the project to Adam before Liverpool contact the player pic.twitter.com/t0LOYZbAJ6 — indykaila News (@indykaila) November 17, 2025

Liverpool and Chelsea also keen on signing Adam Wharton

It was reported yesterday that Liverpool have held initial talks with Crystal Palace regarding a summer move for Wharton, showing the Reds’ strong interest in the youngster as well.

The Reds reportedly believe that the Palace midfielder wants to join them despite links with other top clubs.

Meanwhile Chelsea are also very much interested in signing Wharton with some reports suggesting that the Blues could even be seen as frontrunners for his signature.

Wharton’s incredible performances for Palace has made him a top target for the top clubs which is perhaps why the Red Devils are wasting no time in trying to secure a deal before the rivals.

Wharton could be the perfect signing for Ruben Amorim’s midfield

Wharton’s profile makes him an exceptional fit for Amorim’s system.

The 21-year-old is one of the Premier League’s most composed midfielders in tight spaces, offering line-breaking passes, intelligent positioning and press resistance.

He is capable of operating as a left-sided No. 8 or even as a deep-lying playmaker, two roles Amorim is keen to strengthen.

With Casemiro’s future at the club uncertain and Kobbie Mainoo linked with an exit as well, Wharton could become a transformative long-term signing for United’s rebuild under INEOS.

United view him as a player who could anchor their midfield for the next decade—hence the urgency to move before rivals intensify their pursuit.