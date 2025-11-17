Marcus Rashford could return to Premier League to play for rival club

(Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford’s future is once again in the spotlight, with fresh reports from El Nacional claiming that the Manchester United forward’s agent has held discreet meetings with both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur to explore a potential summer transfer.

The 27-year-old, currently on loan at Barcelona, is said to be keeping all options open as uncertainty continues to surround his long-term plans.

Rashford’s temporary switch to Barcelona last summer was widely viewed as an opportunity for the England international to reset his career after a turbulent spell at Old Trafford.

Despite flashes of brilliance in La Liga, including his improved chance creation numbers and versatility across the attacking line, Barcelona have not yet committed to activating a permanent purchase option.

Marcus Rashford has impressed for Barcelona

With six goals and nine assists in 16 appearances in all competitions, he has been one of Barcelona’s best players this season.

Financial constraints also complicate matters. The Catalan club’s ongoing salary cap restrictions have forced them to prioritise renewals and incoming transfers carefully, meaning a long-term deal for Rashford is far from guaranteed.

Sources in Spain suggest Barça appreciate Rashford’s work rate and directness, but the club hierarchy is divided over whether another major attacking investment is feasible in 2026.

Rashford’s agent, Dwayne Maynard, is understood to have already met with representatives from Chelsea and Tottenham, both of whom have been monitoring the situation closely.

The conversations were exploratory but serious enough to indicate that a bidding race could emerge.

Man United exit for Rashford is inevitable next year

It is clear that Rashford has no future at Man United and manager Ruben Amorim has shown that with team selection and preferences in the past.

It remains to be seen where he will play next season but considering the form he has shown, he will not be short of offers.

United continue to reshape their squad, and although Rashford remains a player with immense talent, his future at Old Trafford is not secure.

The forward’s form has fluctuated in recent seasons, and his high wages, among the highest in the squad, make him a candidate the club could listen to offers for, particularly if reinvestment is required elsewhere.

Man United and Tottenham among clubs monitoring striker in his final year of contract