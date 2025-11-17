Sources: Arsenal & Chelsea get major boost as attacker’s contract talks have stalled

(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Kenan Yıldız’s future at Juventus has become one of the most intriguing storylines heading into the January transfer window, with contract talks stalling and Europe’s elite clubs circling.

At just 20 years old, the Turkish international has emerged as one of Serie A’s brightest attacking prospects, and major clubs, including Real Madrid, Arsenal, and Chelsea, are now positioning themselves for a potential bidding war.

Juventus began negotiations earlier this season hoping to secure Yıldız to a long-term deal, but discussions have since hit a wall.

Kenan Yıldız contract talks have stalled at Juventus

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that the player’s representatives are demanding a salary of around €6 million per year, a figure that Juventus consider too high given their current financial strategy and wage structure.

The 20-year-old has scored three goals and provided four assists for Juventus this season.

The Bianconeri, already navigating budget constraints and a long-term squad rebuild, have paused talks for the time being. But with interest growing across Europe, Juventus know they may soon face a difficult decision, meet the player’s demands or risk losing one of the most promising attackers they’ve produced in years.

Despite the stalled negotiations, Juventus remain adamant that Yıldız is central to their project.

The club’s sporting management see the young forward as a future star capable of anchoring their attack for the next decade.

However, if an agreement cannot be reached, the Turin giants will not allow him to leave cheaply.

Sources suggest Juve would demand over €100 million to consider a sale, a price tag designed to deter casual suitors and reflect both his potential and the high-profile nature of clubs pursuing him.

Arsenal & Chelsea are interested in Serie A attacker

Arsenal are eyeing additional firepower for the left and right flanks, with Mikel Arteta reportedly a huge admirer of Yıldız’s versatility and goal scoring quality.

Chelsea, in the midst of another ambitious rebuild, could be tempted by Yıldız’s ability to play across multiple attacking roles. With uncertainties surrounding several forwards, the Blues see him as both a project and an immediate contributor.

Juventus want him to stay, Yıldız wants recognition through a new contract, and Europe’s elite sense an opportunity.

Whether this ends in renewal, a record-breaking sale, or a prolonged standoff will depend on Juventus’s willingness to adjust their offer and how far Real Madrid, Arsenal, or Chelsea are prepared to go.

