Tottenham identify alternative signing if they fail to get Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye

Tottenham Hotspur have begun weighing up a major January move for Real Sociedad star Takefusa Kubo, according to Football Insider.



With Thomas Frank determined to strengthen his attacking options on the right wing, the Japan international has emerged as a serious alternative to Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye.

Tottenham have been tracking Ndiaye for months, but Everton’s reluctance to sell mid-season, especially with their own scoring issues, has forced Spurs to explore additional targets.

Kubo, 24, is now firmly in the conversation, with senior recruitment figures at the club said to be impressed by his blend of technical ability and creativity as well as his explosive pace.

Takefusa Kubo has impressed in La Liga

Kubo has continued his upward trajectory this season, making 10 league appearances and contributing one goal, but the numbers don’t tell the full story.

The winger has been a consistent creative outlet for Real Sociedad, ranking among the team’s top performers for key passes into the final third, one on one take ons and progressive carries.

He has also been admired by several Premier League sides in recent windows, with Liverpool previously monitoring his development closely.

More recently, Arsenal have been linked with a move for the La Liga winger.

His ability to play on both flanks, though naturally strongest from the right cutting inside, is said to be particularly appealing to Frank.

The most significant factor in Tottenham’s interest is the existence of a €60 million release clause in Kubo’s Sociedad contract.

Tottenham already know the price tag of Kubo

That clause means Spurs can bypass lengthy negotiations and move directly to trigger the buyout if they decide to formalise their pursuit.

Sources in Spain have confirmed that Real Sociedad would be powerless to stop the transfer if the clause is activated, though the Basque club would still push to convince Kubo to stay, given his importance to their long-term project.

While Tottenham are the most concrete suitors at present, other major European clubs are expected to re-enter the race should Kubo become available.

Several outlets in Spain have suggested that both Liverpool and Juventus maintain a soft interest, and a major January move could accelerate that.

