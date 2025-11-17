Daniel Farke could soon be replaced as Leeds manager. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

In recent weeks, there has been increased speculation surrounding the position of Daniel Farke as Leeds manager. A run of four defeats in five matches have seen the newly-promoted side drop down to 16th in the Premier League table, and only a solitary point away from the relegation zone.

Given that Sunderland are flying at the other end of the standings, there is increased pressure on Farke to keep Leeds afloat in the Premier League, which is why this recent run has created doubt about whether he will continue at Elland Road – especially since candidates to replace the German have already been lined up.

Brendan Rodgers given backing for Leeds job

Brendan Rodgers is said to be one of those in contention to become Leeds’ next manager, although Graeme Bailey has told Leeds United News (via TEAMtalk) that Farke is set to remain in charge for another few weeks at the very least.

“Leeds aren’t ready to pull the plug. From what I’m hearing, they’re now not where they’d hope to be, but they’re okay with where they are at the moment.

“It wasn’t a great performance at Forest, and the club are aware of that, but they’re not panicking. Of course, it piles the pressure on when you have a manager like Brendan Rodgers available. But nothing has changed, and nothing is imminent.”

Is Brendan Rodgers the man to keep Leeds in the Premier League?

Rodgers has done well in the Premier League in the past, with him having managed the likes of Liverpool, Leicester and Swansea. However, he does not have much experience of being involved in relegation battles, so there could be some doubt as to whether he would be the most suitable candidate to replace Farke, where he to be sacked.