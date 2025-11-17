West Ham intend to sign a new striker in January. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

West Ham are expected to pursue a number of signings in January, and striker is one area that needs to be addressed. The expected departure of Niclas Fullkrug means that a new number nine would be essential, and one of their targets has been in the headlines over the last 48 hours.

Troy Parrott, who was linked with Leeds prior to the summer transfer window, has shot to stardom after he scored a stunning hattrick in Hungary to send Ireland to the World Cup play-offs. The 23-year-old, who also scored twice against Portugal last week, could now be rewarded for his form with a move to the Premier League.

West Ham among clubs keen on signing Troy Parrott

Parrott has 18 goals for club and country this season (13 for AZ Alkmaar, five for Ireland), and this form has been noticed by West Ham. As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has revealed that they are one of several Premier League sides looking at the former Tottenham striker.

“A number of Premier League clubs are looking at Troy Parrott. Not just because he scored a hattrick in that massive win for Ireland, but he’s been playing at a high level for his club on a more regular basis this season. When somebody’s playing at a high level and scoring regularly, these clubs have got to be having a look at them and sending their scouts to go and watch.

“We’ve spoken about numerous clubs in the Premier League who are in need of a striker. This is somebody who is playing in Europe, seems to be at the top of his game, scores goals for club and country, so they’d be stupid not to have a look. Especially playing in the Dutch league, I know most of the clubs if not all of them in England are keeping an eye on what’s going on over there. So yeah, I would be very surprised if they weren’t aware of how he’s been playing.”

Parrott could solve West Ham’s long-standing striker problem

West Ham have struggled for a long time to sign a prolific striker, but Parrott could be the man to end these woes. He has experience of English football, so he should be able to slot seamlessly into the Premier League.