(Photo by George Wood/Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Antoine Semenyo is one of the most sought-after players going into the January transfer window.

It was first reported that Bournemouth will be willing to sell their star player for the right price in January.

Subsequent reports followed suggesting that the Cherries have made contact with Liverpool, with Arne Slot’s side seen as frontrunners to sign him.

It has further been reported that Semenyo himself wants a move to Liverpool, despite firm interest from Arsenal and Tottenham.

It was previously also reported that the player has a hidden release clause in his current contract.

Liverpool favourites ahead of Arsenal due to stronger financial position

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Semenyo has a £65 million release clause that can be activated during a limited window in January. This mechanism gives Bournemouth enough time to secure a replacement.

The clause reportedly drops further in the summer, making him an even more attractive option for long-term planning.

A reliable transfer insider added that Arsenal would need to sell one of their big stars to make a January move feasible, which strengthens Liverpool’s position as favourites.

For @Arsenal to sign Antoine Semenyo in January.. they need to sell one of the big stars. Hence why @LFC are favorites for January deal. — indykaila News (@indykaila) November 17, 2025

Why Liverpool are likely to go all in for Semenyo

Despite breaking the British transfer record twice this summer on Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, Liverpool’s attack has struggled to find rhythm.

The departure of Luis Diaz left a void on the left flank, while Cody Gakpo has struggled to replicate his previous form. Mohamed Salah’s surprising dip combined with his upcoming AFCON absence leaves Liverpool short of reliable firepower.

This makes Semenyo an ideal target due to his:

Proven Premier League output

Immediate adaptability

Explosive athleticism

Work rate and pressing intensity

Elite versatility across the frontline

Semenyo can play across several positions for Liverpool

Semenyo’s most attractive strength is his versatility, with the player capable of playing multiple positions.

Position Appearances Goals Assists Centre-Forward 73 12 13 Left Winger 55 10 8 Right Winger 54 13 6 Right Midfield 13 6 – Left Midfield 8 3 4 Attacking Midfield 3 1 –

Which is why Semenyo offers Liverpool both short-term cover during a crucial part of the season and a long-term attacking solution.

If Liverpool activate the release clause, they would be signing a player built for their system: dynamic, versatile, and already performing at a high Premier League level.