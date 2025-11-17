Thomas Frank wants Tottenham to sign a new winger. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

It is no secret that Tottenham are planning to sign a new winger in 2026, as they seek to add further attacking quality to Thomas Frank’s squad. A number of targets have been identified, and one of those is Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo.

Kubo, formerly of Real Madrid, has had a difficult season in La Liga, but a change of scenery could allow him to revitalise his career – and this could happen in the Premier League with Tottenham.

Takefusa Kubo showing interest in Tottenham transfer

According to Pete O’Rourke (via Football Insider), Kubo would be tempted by a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“The player himself could be interested in moving away because it’s not been the best of seasons for Real Sociedad in La Liga this year and they have struggled more than they normally do. They’re normally more competitive than they have been so far this season as well and the player himself could be finally interested in making that move to the Premier League.

“I think with the price tag involved, that £52m, it could be an expensive deal to do in January. He’s a top player, Kubo, capable of playing on both flanks. He would definitely add something to that Tottenham attack as well. He can play left side or right side and he definitely has a goal in him as well. So, he would tick a lot of boxes for Tottenham for what they’re looking in January, but I just think the price tag could make any deal prohibitive.”

Is Takefusa Kubo the new winger that Tottenham need?

Kubo has not been at his best over the last 12-18 months, but he has shown himself to be a quality player during his time at Real Sociedad. If he can go up a level or two, £52m could prove to be a bargain.