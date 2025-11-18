(Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Manchester United could miss out on one of their top summer targets as Liverpool lead the race to sign Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo in the upcoming January transfer window.

The highly-rated Ghanaian has reportedly been a target for both Manchester United and Tottenham, but the Reds are now leading the chase.

Antoine Semenyo rejected Manchester United and Tottenham last summer

According to a reliable transfer insider who has been on top of the Semenyo transfer saga from the very start, the Bournemouth star rejected lucrative offers believed to be around £50 million from both Manchester United and Tottenham during the summer.

The Ghanaian opted to stay at Bournemouth, signing a new long-term contract that includes a £65 million release clause, which becomes active in January.

The insider revealed on X: “Breaking: Antoine Semenyo rejected £50m moves to Manchester United and Spurs last summer.”

Liverpool frontrunners to sign Antoine Semenyo in January despite Arsenal interest

Arne Slot’s side are said to be leading the race to land Semenyo in January. Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is said to be in direct contact with Bournemouth, using his strong relationship with his former employers to try and seal the deal.

Mikel Arteta is also strongly interested in the player however, it has been reported that Arsenal will have to first sell a big name player in January in order to sign the attacker.

Liverpool’s financial position compared to the Gunners as well as Semenyo’s Anfield preference puts the Reds in a strong position to sign 25-year-old.

How Semenyo could solve Liverpool’s attack woes with immediate impact

Liverpool’s attacking line has struggled for consistency this season, leaving Arne Slot under pressure during a congested fixture schedule.

The departure of Luis Diaz has created a void on the left side, while Cody Gakpo has yet to replicate the impact he showed last season.

To make matters worse, Mohamed Salah’s upcoming AFCON duty with Egypt means the Reds will be without their talismanic forward for several key matches in December and January.

Semenyo offers a timely solution to these challenges. The Bournemouth forward’s versatility allows him to play across all three attacking positions, meaning he can slot in on either wing or as a central striker depending on Liverpool’s needs.

His explosive pace and strength make him a constant threat in transition, and his two-footed ability ensures he can adapt to different tactical scenarios without losing effectiveness.