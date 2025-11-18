Jean-Philippe Mateta celebrates with his Crystal Palace teammates (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Barcelona are interested in signing the Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The 25-year-old has been linked with several top clubs in recent months. He will be out of contract at the end of the season, and he has decided not to sign an extension with Crystal Palace. Naturally, clubs are interested in securing his services on a bargain.

Barcelona eyeing bargain move for Marc Guehi

He could be signed for a nominal fee in January or on a free transfer at the end of the season. According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t SportWitness), Barcelona are interested in securing his signature. It will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him in January or at the end of the season. They could secure a pre-contract agreement with the player in the coming weeks.

Barcelona are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them could be exciting for the England international. There is no doubt that he has the quality needed to thrive in La Liga, and he could be a player for them. Barcelona need defensive depth in the squad, and the 25-year-old will help them improve.

Signing a player of his quality on a free transfer could be a masterstroke from them. They are going through financial difficulties, and they cannot afford to pass up on opportunities like these.

Guehi on Liverpool radar

Meanwhile, the defender has been linked with several other clubs like Liverpool and Bayern Munich. It will be interesting to see where he ends up. He was very close to joining Liverpool during the summer window, but Crystal Palace pulled the plug on the deal at the last minute.

The defender will want to compete at the highest level and play for a club where he can win major trophies.