(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Real Madrid prodigy Endrick.

The 19-year-old has struggled for gametime at the Spanish club, and he needs a fresh start. Chelsea would be prepared to provide Endrick with an exit route, as per Fichajes. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.

They have added substantial depth to the attacking unit during the summer transfer window. A move for the 19-year-old would be surprising. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and Chelsea might not be able to guarantee that.

Endrick has been linked with Manchester United as well.

Lyon move might benefit Endrick

Lyon are interested in the Brazilian attacker as well. They might be better suited to him right now. Real Madrid need to send him out on loan so that he can gain some valuable first-team experience. Sending the player to Chelsea might not be beneficial.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can convince Real Madrid and the player. Endrick has been hailed as a ‘very special talent’ by Gary Lineker.

The Spanish club is unwilling to sell the player permanently, and they view him as a key part of the project going forward. They are looking for a developmental move where the Brazilian will be able to play more often and improve. The move to Chelsea simply does not make sense for the player or Real Madrid.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.

Chelsea move is not ideal for Endrick

Chelsea have brought in a couple of strikers in the summer, and they added quality on the flanks as well. Even though Endrick is a phenomenal talent, they will struggle to make a place for him in the starting lineup.

The South American should look to move to France, from where he might get regular opportunities, and it could help him cement his place in the Brazilian World Cup squad.