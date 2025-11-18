Chelsea want to sign ‘one of the best’ Premier League star in January as insider reveals surprise Romeo Lavia update

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea want to sign highly sought-after Premier League midfielder Elliot Anderson and are set to make a stunning move in January.

As first reported in my Daily Briefing exclusive here, Chelsea have already done “extensive” scouting of Anderson this season.

Chelsea want to sign Elliot Anderson in January

And now a reliable transfer insider has revealed the latest on the matter straight from his source at Chelsea.

As per his source, the Blues want to sign Anderson in January and are willing to sell Romeo Lavia for a suitable price.

Taking to X, the insider reported: Exclusive: “Chelsea Football Club want to sign Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson in January. Romeo Lavia could be sold at suitable price. Our information direct from source within Chelsea.”

Exclusive ? Chelsea Football Club want to sign Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson in January. Romeo Lavia could be sold at suitable price. ??? ??????????? ?????? ???? ?????? ?????? ??????? ? pic.twitter.com/eyfxYQKQ4P — indykaila News (@indykaila) November 18, 2025

Lavia has struggled due to injuries since his move to Chelsea, resulting in uncertainty regarding his long term career at the club.

The Blues are open to selling him and even tried to offer Lavia to Man United as part of a swap deal to sign Alejandro Garnacho.

Man United among top Premier League clubs to rival Chelsea for Anderson

There is also strong interest from Manchester United in the player, with the Red Devils registering ‘concrete interest’ in the midfielder.

Newcastle and Manchester City are two other clubs who have shown a keen interest in signing Anderson.

Nottingham Forest do not want to lose their star player and will demand big money to fend off interest.

Forest are demanding a figure in the region of £100 million to £120 million for the midfielder, however, it is believed that a fee close to £70m would convince the club to sell him.

Thomas Tuchel on Elliot Anderson

The strong interest in the player is not surprising given his incredible performances for club and country.

Anderson has established himself as one of best in his position in the league, with key metrics showing him producing performances comparable to that of the likes of Declan Rice, Moses Caicedo and Martin Zubimendi.

His performances has seen him become a starter for the England side and in a recent interview, manager Thomas Tuchel described him as ‘one of the best’ in the Premier League.

“At the moment he is a key player for us and he is at the moment one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, that’s why he is with us and that is why he starts because he deserves. Nothing but impressive and i think he needs to keep on going.”

“He is a very complete mobile central midfielder and that’s what he shows but it is still a long career ahead of him…”