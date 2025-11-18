Crystal Palace corner flag (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace signed Christantus Uche from Getafe during the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old joined the club on loan, but he has not been able to hold down a regular starting spot. The Nigerian International is unlikely to get regular opportunities at the London club, and Alan Nixon has now claimed that they are prepared to let the player move back to Spain.

Christantus Uche needs a move

The versatile attacker needs to play regularly, and returning to Getafe could be ideal for him. It is clear that he will not get opportunities at the English club. It appears that Oliver Glasner does not fancy the player. A January transfer would be ideal for all parties.

Crystal Palace had an option to sign the player permanently for £17 million at the end of the season, but that move seems highly unlikely now. The player has not been able to make his mark in England, and he has not impressed Crystal Palace with his performances in training.

Where will Uche end up?

He needs a fresh start in order to get his career back on track, and returning to Spain could be ideal. Getafe do not view him as a key player either, and it will be interesting to see if they can find a new destination for the player in January.

Either way, staying at Crystal Palace does not make any sense for the player. He will not want to sit on the bench for the remainder of the season. He should look to find a new club where he will be able to get his career back on track with more opportunities.

There is no doubt that he has the quality to compete at a high level, and joining the right team could bring out the best in him once again.