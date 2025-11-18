Latest: The only way Erling Haaland can leave Man City and make blockbuster Real Madrid move

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Erling Haaland is having the time of his life this season.

The Norwegian is scoring goals for fun, both for his club Manchester City as well for his country, Norway.

In 15 appearances for Man City this season, the striker has already scored 19 goals.

He has taken his country Norway to the World Cup in 2026, their first qualification since 1998.

However, speculation over his long term future at the Etihad Stadium has not stopped.

Erling Haaland to Real Madrid?

Haaland’s long-rumoured dream move to Real Madrid has taken a dramatic new twist, with fresh reports from Defensa Central claiming that any potential deal hinges entirely on the future of Vinícius Júnior.

According to the Spanish outlet, Real Madrid will only be in a position to launch a serious bid for the Manchester City superstar if Vinícius fails to agree a new contract at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Haaland, widely regarded as one of the most devastating forwards in world football, has long been linked with Real Madrid.

The Norwegian striker is understood to be “keen” on a future switch to Spain, and Madrid have maintained contact with his camp since his Borussia Dortmund days.

The Spanish giants can only sign him if the club clears enough space in both their wage structure and long-term attacking plans.

This is where Vinícius Júnior becomes central to the equation. The Brazilian winger is currently engaged in tense contract discussions with Real Madrid, with negotiations reportedly stalling over salary demands and questions about his long-term role in the squad.

Despite being one of the club’s most influential attackers in recent seasons, Vinícius’ relationship with new manager Xabi Alonso has not always seemed perfectly aligned, and moments of frustration on the pitch, including public reactions to substitutions, have fuelled speculation about his future.

Real Madrid’s financial planning is also crucial. Haaland’s arrival would require a monumental financial package: transfer fee, salary, image rights, and bonuses.

With Kylian Mbappé already occupying a huge slice of the wage bill alongside Jude Bellingham, the club are wary of adding another massive contract without offloading one of their current stars.

Real Madrid need Vinícius to leave to sign Haaland

Vinícius is valued at around €150 million, meaning his departure would not only create sporting balance but also generate the financial muscle needed to bring Haaland in.

Madrid remain hopeful of tying Vinícius down to a new long-term deal, but they are equally aware that keeping both him and Haaland happy in the same squad would be tactically complicated.

Haaland demands a team built around his presence in the penalty area, while Vinícius thrives in a system that offers him freedom on the left flank.

Xabi Alonso would need to restructure the entire attack to accommodate both, an idea the club are not fully sold on.

Man City ready to break the bank with €100 million offer for Real Madrid star