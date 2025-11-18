(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Everton are preparing an ambitious move for the Napali midfielder Scott McTominay.

The Scotland International has been outstanding since joining the Italian club, and he helped them in the league title last season. His performances saw him nominated for the Ballon d’Or as well. There is no doubt that he is currently one of the best midfielders in Europe and football.

Everton eyeing Scott McTominay move

As per Fichajes, Everton are preparing a €70 million removed to sign him. It will be interesting to see if they can bring the former Manchester United midfielder back to the Premier League. The opportunity to return to England could be exciting for him, but he plays for one of the biggest clubs in European football right now now and joining Everton might not be an attractive opportunity for him.

He is fighting for league titles and competing in the UEFA Champions League with the Italian outfit. Everton will not be able to provide him with that platform. Furthermore, he plays under one of the best managers in the world, Antonio Conte.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. It will be extremely difficult for Everton to convince the midfielder to join them.

McTominay set for Premier League return?

McTominay was not able to showcase his true potential during his time at Manchester United. He might feel that he has unfinished business in the Premier League. However, he will want to join a competitive team where he will be able to fight for trophies. The move to Everton seems quite unlikely at this stage.

Meanwhile, there is no doubt that he would be an exceptional acquisition for Everton. They need more drive and goals from the middle of the park, and he could transform them. It would be a major coup if they can convince the player to join.