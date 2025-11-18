Ex-Chelsea attacker is being chased by Man United & Aston Villa

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

AC Milan star Christian Pulisic is in no rush to commit to a new long-term deal at San Siro, with the American forward choosing to delay contract discussions until the club secures qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League, according to Calciomercato.

The 27-year-old, who joined Milan from Chelsea in 2023, has been one of the club’s most consistent performers since arriving in Serie A.

His current contract runs until 2027, with an option to extend for an additional year, but Milan had been hoping to accelerate renewal talks following his strong form across the 2024-25 campaign.

The attacker scored 17 goals and provided 12 assists in 50 appearances for the Italian side last season.

Christian Pulisic wants clarity over Milan’s ambitions

However, Pulisic is reportedly taking a patient approach. The U.S. international wants clarity on Milan’s sporting direction and guarantees regarding Champions League football before committing his future.

His reluctance to sign immediately has not gone unnoticed across Europe. Several Premier League clubs are monitoring the situation closely, with both Manchester United and Aston Villa showing concrete interest.

Man United view Pulisic as a versatile, dynamic option capable of strengthening their wide attacking positions, especially as they continue their squad rebuild under Ruben Amorim.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, are preparing for another major window under Unai Emery and believe Pulisic’s pace, creativity, and pressing ability would elevate their attacking output.

Recently, the former Chelsea winger was linked with a move to West Ham United.

Man United & Villa are monitoring Pulisic

Pulisic’s resurgence in Italy has boosted his value significantly. After struggling for consistency at Chelsea due to injuries and managerial changes, he has enjoyed a career revival at Milan and becoming one of the side’s most productive attackers in Serie A and Europe.

Milan, for their part, remain optimistic that an agreement can be found. Club directors value Pulisic highly and see him as a core part of their long-term project alongside Rafael Leao.

The Rossoneri are also aware that interest from England could intensify if contract talks stall into the summer, and they may face a difficult decision should a major Premier League offer arrive.

