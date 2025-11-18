Just In: Liverpool in contact with Premier League club to sign attacker in January

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool have accelerated their pursuit of Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo, with sporting director Richard Hughes personally leading discussions for more than two months, a trusted source on X has revealed.

Hughes, who spent nearly a decade shaping Bournemouth’s recruitment strategy before arriving at Anfield, retains strong relationships at the south-coast club, connections that have now put Liverpool in the strongest position to land the dynamic Ghanaian attacker in January.

Sources close to the negotiations say that Liverpool are clear favourites to sign Semenyo this winter.

The forward has been one of Bournemouth’s best performers in 2025 and his performances have caught the attention of all the biggest clubs in England.

The 25-year-old has scored six goals in ten appearances for the Premier League side this season.

Liverpool hold genuine interest in Antoine Semenyo

Liverpool see him as a high-ceiling addition capable of operating across the front line, with his versatility considered a major asset as they prepare for a transition period in their attack.

With Mohamed Salah leaving the club next year to participate in the AFCON, the Reds are looking to sign Semenyo as a player who can contribute to their attack in the absence of the Egyptian star.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are also admirers of the Ghana international but face a more complicated path to securing a deal.

The exclusive Antoine Semenyo & Myles Lewis-Skelly update: ▪️ Richard Hughes, the Liverpool sporting director, is in direct negotiations with old club Bournemouth for last 2 months for Semenyo. ▪️Liverpool are ONLY favorites to sign Semenyo in January ▪️Arsenal don’t have… pic.twitter.com/OrUCCxg4zw — indykaila News (@indykaila) November 17, 2025

Arsenal face stumbling block in Semenyo chase

While the Gunners do not have a cash-flow problem, they are understood to be operating close to UEFA’s updated Squad Cost Ratio (SCR) rules, which limit spending relative to revenue.

Without meaningful player sales in January, Arsenal risk breaching their FFP thresholds, making a bid for Semenyo far more difficult unless outgoings are arranged first.

Liverpool, by contrast, have financial flexibility and are prepared to move quickly if an agreement can be struck.

Hughes’ familiarity with Bournemouth’s internal structure is believed to be smoothing negotiations, and the Cherries are open to a sale at the right price, though they will demand full value for one of their most important players.

