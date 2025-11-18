Leeds United manager Daniel Farke (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Leeds United are looking to improve their attacking unit during the January transfer window, and they have identified Troy Parrott as a target.

According to a report from De Telegraaf, an offer of around £16 million could be enough to get the deal done. The Whites certainly have the financial muscle to pay that kind of money for him.

Meanwhile, West Ham are also keen on Parrott.

Leeds could use Troy Parrott

The 23-year-old striker has done quite well for AZ Alkmaar and the Ireland national team. The striker recently scored a brace against Portugal and a hat-trick against Hungary. Furthermore, he has scored 14 goals in 13 matches for the Dutch outfit this season.

The player is in spectacular form right now, and it is no surprise that Leeds United are keen on him. Returning to English football could be an exciting opportunity for him. He has previously failed to showcase his true qualities at Tottenham, and he might feel that he has unfinished business in English football.

Leeds move could be ideal for Parrott

Leeds United could provide him with the platform he needs. It is no secret that they need more quality and depth in the final third. Signing the striker could prove to be ideal for them. Leeds will need to improve their squad in January if they want to survive in the top flight. They have made a poor start to the season, and they are currently fighting relegation.

Parrott could help them improve in the attacking unit, and he could score goals consistently for them. If he manages to impress with Leeds, he might get the opportunity to play for a bigger club in future. The 23-year-old will certainly be attracted to the idea of joining the English club. If a concrete proposal is presented. It will be interesting to see if the Netherlands outfit is prepared to sell the player in the middle of the season.