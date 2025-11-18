Harvey Elliott of Aston Villa celebrates scoring his team's first goal. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott joined Aston Villa on loan during the summer transfer window.

Aston Villa have an option to make the move permanent should certain conditions be met. However, the 22-year-old has struggled for regular opportunities at the West Midlands club. It seems that he might not be a preferred option for manager Unai Emery.

Elliott joined Aston Villa so that he can play regularly. He needs sample opportunities in order to continue his development. Sitting on the bench at the West Midlands club will not benefit him. According to Football Insider, Liverpool could look to bring him back to the club in January and sell him to another club.

Liverpool could bring Harvey Elliott back

“Maybe they could look to see if he [Elliott] could possibly go anywhere else. “It’s not been the ideal loan for anybody and Elliott’s not got as much minutes as he would have hoped. “Aston Villa does seem to be having second thoughts on potentially making that long deal permanent as well. “There’s a possibility he returns to Anfield in the January window if he’s not going to figure in Unai Emery’s plans going forward.”

Elliott needs game time

There is no doubt that he is a tremendous talent with a bright future. He has shown his quality with Liverpool during his time at the club. He will look to join a club where he can play regularly.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can find a suitable destination for the player in the coming months. He has the potential to develop into a quality player in the right team. He should look to join a club where he will get opportunities and play under a manager who will have faith in his abilities.

The midfielder is capable of slotting into multiple roles, and his versatility could be a huge bonus for any club that manages to secure his signature.