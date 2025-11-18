Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck.

The 25-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the season, and he has been linked with multiple clubs. According to Football Insider, Liverpool are in the race to secure his signature, and they could sign the German International on a bargain because of his contract situation.

Liverpool keen on Nico Schlotterbeck

Pete O’Rourke revealed: “Liverpool will be definitely in that race to try and sign him and bring him to England if they can. “A top player like that, you might be able to get him for a cut-price fee next summer, especially if he’s going into the final year of his contract with Dortmund without any agreement on an extension. “They might be able to get him for a lot lower fee than you would normally expect for a current Germany international as well.”

Liverpool will need Schlotterbeck

It is no secret that Liverpool need to improve defensively. It has been a major weakness for them this season. They need to tighten up at the back if they are serious about fighting for major trophies. They have let in 17 goals in 11 league games this season.

Signing a quality defender could make a big difference for them. Schlotterbeck has shown his quality in Germany, and he has the ability to succeed in the Premier League as well. The opportunity to join the Premier League champions could be exciting for him.

Ibrahima Konate will be out of contract at the end of the season, and Liverpool will need to replace him. The German could be the ideal fit for them. The opportunity to sign him on a free transfer will be quite attractive as well.

Other clubs are interested in the German, and Liverpool must act quickly in order to get the deal done.

Liverpool will be able to secure a pre-contract agreement with the defender in January. It remains to be seen whether they can convince the player to join the club at the end of the season. Alternatively, they could pay a nominal fee and sign him in January itself.