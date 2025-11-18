Liverpool manager Arne Slot celebrates (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth, and they will face competition from Tottenham Hotspur.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the club is ‘ready to meet’ the demands for the 25-year-old attacker and is currently ‘ahead in the race’ for his signature. However, Tottenham remains keen and cannot be ruled out.

Antoine Semenyo is a top form

The 25-year-old is in spectacular form in the Premier League this season, and it is no surprise that top teens are interested in him. Liverpool need someone with his qualities, and the 25-year-old would be a superb acquisition. He will add more cutting-edge in the final third and help Liverpool improve going forward.

They need more goals and creativity on the flanks. Semenyo is a tried and tested option in the Premier League, and he could make an instant impact.

He will be available for a fee of around £65 million because of a clause in his contract, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can get the deal done.

Tottenham will be hoping to secure his signature as well, and they will need to convince the player to snub the other options. Tottenham need attacking depth, and the 25-year-old certainly has the quality to improve them. It remains to be seen whether they can beat the likes of Liverpool to his signature.

Semenyo needs a big move

The attacker will want to compete at a high level. He will look to fight for major trophies. Liverpool and Tottenham might be able to provide him with that opportunity. He will be able to fight for Champions League football with them as well.

Convincing the attacker will not be too difficult, and it remains to be seen whether the interested clubs are willing to pay £65 million for him.