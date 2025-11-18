Liverpool are interested in signing Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Cherries, and clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are interested in him as well. He has done quite well in the Premier League this season, with nine goal contributions.

According to a report via Fichajes, Liverpool are very motivated to secure his signature and they are ready to compete with the other clubs as well. It will be interesting to see if they can win the race for his signature. They need more quality and depth on the flanks. The African could be the ideal acquisition for them.

They have not been able to replace Luis Diaz since his departure, and Semenyo could be the ideal option for them on the left flank. He will add goals, creativity, and unpredictability to the attack. The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the country will be exciting for him as well. He has proven that he deserves to compete at the highest level.

Liverpool will know all about his quality after the way he performed against them earlier this season. Semenyo scored a brace at Anfield.

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Chelsea need quality on the flanks as well. Signing the 25-year-old would be a step in the right direction for them. He is a reliable performer in the top flight, and he could make an instant impact.

Both clubs have struggled to create opportunities from the wide areas. They need more in that area of the pitch, and the Bournemouth star could be tailor-made for them.

It will be interesting to see if the Cherries are prepared to let him move on in January. Losing their best player in the middle of the season would be a devastating blow.

If the likes of Liverpool manage to sign him in the coming weeks, it could galvanise their squad and help them turn things around.