Man City eye breakout Bundesliga star with Pep Guardiola the driving force behind the move

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester City have officially entered the race for one of the Bundesliga’s most exciting young wingers, with Pep Guardiola personally impressed by FC Cologne prodigy Said El Mala, according to Sky Sports Deutschland.

The report states that City scouts have been in attendance at multiple Cologne fixtures in recent weeks, monitoring the 19-year-old’s rapid rise.

El Mala has been one of the best young performers in Germany this season, earning praise for his explosive dribbling, creativity in tight spaces, and ability to operate across the frontline.

His performances have not only attracted Guardiola’s admiration but have also caught the interest of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, two clubs renowned for aggressively pursuing top domestic talent.

Man City lead race to sign Said El Mala

However, completing a transfer may be far more complicated for Bundesliga suitors than for their Premier League counterparts.

Earlier this year, FC Cologne moved decisively to secure their rising star’s future, handing El Mala a long-term contract running until 2030.

As a result, the club is said to be demanding around €40 million, a figure considered steep, though not unattainable, for Europe’s biggest clubs.

Despite the growing interest, El Mala is reportedly in no rush to leave Cologne. According to Sky’s reporting, discussions between the winger’s representatives and the club are scheduled for the winter, with both parties open to evaluating his next step carefully.

Guardiola is an admirer of the winger

Cologne view El Mala as a pillar of their rebuilding project and are reluctant to lose him unless a substantial offer arrives.

El Mala fits Guardiola’s vision for dynamic wide players who combine technical precision with one-on-one quality.

Bayern and Dortmund, meanwhile, see him as a natural fit for their youth-driven recruitment philosophies, yet Cologne’s firm stance and the price tag could force them out of the running.

Report: Man City target German star as Guardiola eyes defensive competition