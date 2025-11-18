Ruben Amorim after Man United's defeat at home to Arsenal (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing Nathaniel Brown from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 22-year-old full-back has been linked with a move away from the German club in the past as well. According to a report from TEAMtalk, Manchester City and Arsenal are on the player as well.

Man United keen on Nathaniel Brown

The defender has been described as a ‘smart and tactically astute’ player. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are prepared to be up for him. They would need to pay £53 million in order to get the deal done.

Manchester United have the player ‘on their radar’, but they will need to compete with Arsenal and Manchester City as well. The 22-year-old is expected to leave the club next summer, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. He is more than just a quality defender. He will help the team going forward as well. Brown registered 10 goal contributions last season.

Manchester United could use a quality left back, and Brown would be a major upgrade on their current options. The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be quite exciting for him as well. It could be the ideal step in his progression. Regular football in England could help him improve further and fulfil his potential.

Arsenal and Man City are also keen on Brown

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal decide to make a move for Brown. They have adequate depth in the defensive unit, and they might not be able to a regular opportunities. The 22-year-old will not want to join a club, but he might not be a guaranteed starter. The move to Manchester United or Manchester City might be more suited to Brown.

Having said that, £53 million is a lot of money for a left back. It remains to be seen whether the interested parties are willing to pay up.