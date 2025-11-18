Man United join race for midfielder wanted by Premier League rivals Liverpool

Ruben Amorim and Arne Slot (Photo by Dan Mullan, Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Manchester United have accelerated their scouting of AZ Alkmaar midfield sensation Kees Smit, with the club viewing the 19-year-old as a potential cornerstone of their long-term rebuild, according to reports from CentreDevils.

The Dutch starlet has emerged as one of Europe’s most exciting young midfielders, attracting serious attention across the Premier League and AZ Alkmaar are expected to demand around £25 million to part ways with their prized academy graduate.

Smit, already a Dutch youth international, has been on a steep upward trajectory ever since his breakout in the UEFA Youth League and subsequent rise into the AZ first team.

Kees Smit has admirers in the Premier League

His technical quality, press resistance, and exceptional vision have earned him comparisons to leading European midfielders.

Scouts across Europe have been impressed not only by his ability in possession, but also by his tactical intelligence and maturity beyond his years, traits that have placed him firmly on United’s radar.

Man United’s Premier League rivals Liverpool are also interested in a move for the Dutch sensation, making the race to sign him even more exciting.

Sources indicate that Man United’s Director of Recruitment, Christopher Vivell, has already discussed Smit internally, highlighting him as one of the most complete young midfield profiles currently available on the market.

Vivell and the club’s scouting team have reportedly monitored Smit closely throughout the season, viewing him as an ideal long-term addition to a United midfield that has lacked consistency, control, and durability.

Man United are looking for a versatile midfielder

Smit’s versatility is also a major appeal for United. Comfortable as a deep-lying playmaker or in a more advanced role, he excels in progressing the ball, receiving under pressure, and dictating tempo.

With Casemiro approaching the latter years of his career, Manuel Ugarte still adapting, and Kobbie Mainoo struggling to make his mark, there is a clear opening for a young, technically-gifted midfielder to become a central figure in United’s future plans.

Whether they can beat their rivals to one of Europe’s brightest teenage midfielders will depend on both timing and decisiveness, but the intention at Old Trafford is clear, the midfield rebuild has begun, and Smit is one of the names they believe could shape the next era.

