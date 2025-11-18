Man United and Newcastle told to pay £100m-plus for midfielder admired by Tuchel

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest are preparing to play hardball over the future of Elliot Anderson, with the club convinced that the 22-year-old is on track to become the next £100m-plus English superstar, according to The Telegraph.

The midfielder has emerged as one of the most influential players in the Premier League this season, and Forest have made it clear that they will not entertain any offers in January, no matter how large.

Both Manchester United and Anderson’s former club Newcastle United are said to hold strong interest in the gifted midfielder.

Nottingham Forest have no desire to sell Anderson

However, Forest’s stance is firm. Anderson is central to their long-term sporting project, and any negotiations over his future will be postponed until at least the summer if they happen at all.

Forest signed the England international from Newcastle in July 2024 for around £15 million, capitalising on Newcastle’s need to raise funds under strict Premier League Profit & Sustainability Regulations.

That decision has proven to be one of the most shrewd and impactful transfers of the past year.

Importantly, Anderson’s five-year contract contains no buy-back clause, sell-on clause, or performance-based clauses for Newcastle. Forest have complete control over his future.

Speaking about the midfielder’s rise, England manager Thomas Tuchel was glowing in his assessment:

“He is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, that’s why he is with us and starting for us.

“He deserves it because he has been nothing but impressive. He has to keep on going now though. He is a very complete and mobile midfielder, and that’s what he keeps showing me.

“He is an elite player with the right attitude and a lot of talent. He is fulfilling his role in the best way possible so we are very happy with him.”

Anderson’s influence is undeniable. His ability to progress the ball, break lines, and cover huge distances has transformed Forest’s midfield.

He combines the work rate of a box-to-box midfielder with the technical elegance often associated with top-level playmakers.

Man United & Newcastle would have to pay record fee

Forest see Anderson as the centrepiece of the club’s future, a player capable of pushing them toward sustained Premier League stability and potential European qualification in the years ahead.

Internally, many believe that if Anderson continues on his current trajectory, he could command a fee well in excess of £100 million, putting him in the company of Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Jack Grealish.

For now, Forest’s message to Man United, Newcastle, and any other admirers is crystal clear.

Anderson is not for sale. Not in January. Not for anything below record money.

