(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with a surprise move for the Brazilian superstar Neymar.

The 33-year-old is currently playing for Santos, but he has a contract with them until the end of December. According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United are showing interest in him, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Neymar has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past.

Neymar needs a big move

The report claims that Manchester United have the financial resources to pay his wages, and the player could be tempted to join as well. He will want to cement this place in the Brazilian national team ahead of the World Cup, and competing in the Premier League could give him the exposure he needs.

He has not been at his best since leaving PSG, and he will look to get back to that level. His move to Saudi Arabia and then Brazil has taken him out of the limelight. However, there is no doubt that he is one of the finest players of his generation.

Neymar is an elite player

Casemiro has recently claimed that Brazil will need Neymar in the upcoming World Cup, and he believes that the 33-year-old is an incredible player with undeniable quality. He also added that the Santos star has what it takes to be the difference between winning and losing.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can get the deal across the line. Even though he is 33, signing him on a free transfer on a short-term deal could be ideal for all parties. If he manages to hit top form, he could transform Manchester United in the attack.

Furthermore, signing a global superstar like him would add great commercial appeal to the team as well. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.