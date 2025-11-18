(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee has been linked with a move away from the club.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Roma are interested in securing his signature, and they would be prepared to pay his current wages. The player is valued at £31 million, and it will be interesting to see if the Italian outfit decides to sign him on loan or permanently.

Man United ready to sell Joshua Zirkzee

Manchester United would be willing to sanction his departure, and manager Ruben Amorim does not view him as an important part of his plans. The report claims that the Portuguese manager does not know what position to play the Netherlands International in. He believes that the striker is not a good fit for his system.

In that case, it would be wise of Manchester United to get rid of the player permanently. The move to Roma could be ideal for him. The Netherlands International played his best football in Italy with Bologna, and he might be able to get back to his best in his comfort zone.

Zirkzee needs game time

He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career. With the World Cup coming up in 2026, he will want to be a part of the national team set-up. Sitting on the bench at Manchester United will not benefit him.

Benjamin Sesko is currently the first-choice striker at Manchester United, and it would be ideal for the Dutchman to move on.

It remains to be seen whether Roma can get the deal done. They are one of the biggest clubs in Italy, and they will be an attractive destination for the player. He will be desperate to get his career back on track with the right move.