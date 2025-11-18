(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United could make a stunning move to bring in Conor Gallagher to boost their midfield in January.

The Daily Briefing covered a report from Ben Jacobs yesterday, where the reputable journalist who stated that a move for Gallagher would be the most viable option for Manchester United.

Man United make contact with Conor Gallagher’s agent

Man United’s interest in the player goes back to the summer. Ruben Amorim was keen on signing the Atletico Madrid star on loan but the move did not materialise as the Spanish side were not willing to let him leave on loan.

Jacobs reported that United could revisit in January to see if their stance on a loan move has softened.

And now, reliable transfer insider with sources close to the club has claimed that Gallagher’s agent has spoken with Manchester United.

The Red Devils are ‘very keen’ to sign the midfielder and as per the insider, the former Chelsea star also wants the move to Old Trafford.

Taking to X, the insider revealed: “Conor Gallagher’s agent has spoken to Man United. The player would be delighted if the move was to happen. Manchester United are keen.”

Conor Gallagher would be a great signing for Manchester United

Gallagher who has previously been described as ‘unbelievable‘ by Jermaine Defoe will no doubt be a great signing for Ruben Amorim’s side.

The England international has evolved into one of the Premier League’s most complete box-to-box midfielders, showcasing elite work rate, tactical discipline and consistent end product across spells in both England and Spain.

Crucially, Gallagher brings goals from midfield, something United have sorely lacked, with Bruno Fernandes currently the only reliable scorer in the centre of the pitch.

His most productive season came during his loan spell at Crystal Palace in 2021–22, where he scored eight Premier League goals in 34 appearances.

He later backed that up with a strong 2023–24 campaign at Chelsea, contributing seven goals across league and FA Cup competitions.

Gallagher’s versatility further strengthens his value. Throughout his career, he has operated as a defensive midfielder, No. 8, No. 10, and even in wide midfield roles, adapting seamlessly depending on tactical demands.

Position Games Goals Assists Defensive Midfielder 60 15 6 Central Midfielder 166 20 22

His output across different positions underlines why he is seen as a ready-made fit for Amorim’s high-intensity system.